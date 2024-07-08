Daniel Cormier compares Islam Makhachev to Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Nobody’s Khabib”

Islam Makhachev has done a flawless job taking over the lightweight division after Khabib Nurmagomedovs reign hit a dead end. Comparisons between the Khabib and Islam Makhachev will always happen – Daniel Cormier took the time to highlight a few tweaks.

DC feels Islam "falls victim to expectation" that he'll be as dominant as Khabib.



Daniel Cormier on Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

Recently, on Xtra MMA, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev's rise and explained how Khabib is different.

“I thought he did good, man,” Cormier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Look, one of the things about Islam is you become a victim of expectation, right? He got a finish, but if he didn’t finish him, he would have won that fight at least four rounds to one.

That’s a pretty dominant performance. Because he’s been so good for so long, people are like, ‘Oh, well, there were some moments where Dustin had moments,’ so they think that it was something different but Islam fought great”.

Daniel Cormier compares Islam and Khabib

“He showed that he can strike with a very dangerous striker and he was able to get a finish when he needed [to], So, I thought he did well. I thought Dustin did well but I think he falls victim to expectation.

He’s not Khabib. Khabib was just so outwardly dominant that you never saw him struggle. So, people think to expect the same thing from Islam and nobody’s Khabib”.