Magomed Ankalaev Not Convinced with Alex Pereira’s Heavyweight Aspirations

The UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has a strong urge to move to the heavyweight division. Top contender, Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira won’t be able to last for long at heavyweight because he thinks Pereira’s wrestling level is not solid enough for the division.

Magomed Ankalaev wants a piece of Alex Pereira and looks forward to fighting him soon.

Magomed Ankalaev reacts to Alex Pereira expressing interest in a boxing fight #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/WMFSatCFrT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 7, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev on Alex Pereira’s UFC journey

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Magomed Ankalaev shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s UFC journey and his aim of moving to heavyweight.

“It’s been a good run so far in UFC, 12 fights, and obviously Alex Pereira got up there – he had two, three fights (in the division) and he skyrocketed,” Ankalaev said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“Now he holds the title and now I feel I deserve with all my past credentials to get a title shot. I’m definitely looking forward to this opportunity now.

Magomed Ankalaev on Alex Pereira’s heavyweight move

“I don’t know why people are saying he’s going to move up to the actual heavyweight division.

I don’t see that. As a guy who has no wrestling I think it’s going to be really hard for him. Maybe just one fight. But I think once he came up to light heavyweight, he went through the division, but I’m still there.

He didn’t fight me. If you want to be the champion of the division I think he definitely has to face me first. Then maybe he can consider other moves”.