Gilbert Burns looks forward to seeing Ian Machado Garry vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Gilbert Burns explains why people shouldn't underestimate Ian Machado Garry.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ian Machado Garry is on a steady rise; he’s progressively making his way to the top. He recently claimed a unanimous decision win against Michael Page and wants Shavkat Rakhmonov next. Gilbert Burns feels that’s a great fight and wants people not to underestimate Ian Machado Garry.

Along with praises, Ian Machado Garry has also been receiving a fair sum of criticism for not securing a direct finish against his opponents. If Machado Garry faces Shavkat Rakhmonov, it could be marked as his toughest match yet, and a win against Rakhmonov could be a huge slap to all naysayers.

Gilbert Burns on Ian Machado Garry vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

In a recent interview with Morning Kombat, Gilbert Burns shared his thoughts on Ian Machado Garry’s thriving potential.

“That’s one fight that might happen – Ian and Shavkat,” Burns said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “That would be a good fight. … He’s good. People are still doubting him, but he’s that good.

People should start believing a little bit more in the guy. He’s only 26. Guy’s confidence is very good, very high IQ, works very hard, crazy gas tank, good volume. I think he’s going to do super well with a lot of the guys in the division”.

Gilbert Burns
