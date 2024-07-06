Gilbert Burns looks forward to seeing Ian Machado Garry vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Machado Garry is on a steady rise; he’s progressively making his way to the top. He recently claimed a unanimous decision win against Michael Page and wants Shavkat Rakhmonov next. Gilbert Burns feels that’s a great fight and wants people not to underestimate Ian Machado Garry.

Along with praises, Ian Machado Garry has also been receiving a fair sum of criticism for not securing a direct finish against his opponents. If Machado Garry faces Shavkat Rakhmonov, it could be marked as his toughest match yet, and a win against Rakhmonov could be a huge slap to all naysayers.

Ian Machado Garry "would love to get [his] hands on" Shavkat Rakhmonov #UFC303



"I've trained with him. I have nothing but respect for the guy, but I want to be the first guy to take his 0 and I know I can do it." pic.twitter.com/QLrEfU5tCk — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 30, 2024

Gilbert Burns on Ian Machado Garry vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

In a recent interview with Morning Kombat, Gilbert Burns shared his thoughts on Ian Machado Garry’s thriving potential.

“That’s one fight that might happen – Ian and Shavkat,” Burns said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “That would be a good fight. … He’s good. People are still doubting him, but he’s that good.

People should start believing a little bit more in the guy. He’s only 26. Guy’s confidence is very good, very high IQ, works very hard, crazy gas tank, good volume. I think he’s going to do super well with a lot of the guys in the division”.