Ian Machado Garry Breaks Silence on 'Draw' Claims: “Go back and watch the fight”

Ian Machado Garry’s welterweight clash with Michael Page was quite competitive. Both fighters had dominating moments in the fight, but after 3 rounds of action, Machado Garry was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Some people, including Dana White, felt that the outcome should have been a draw. Ian Machado Garry is baffled upon hearing such speculations and insists people rewatch the fight. Once the outcome was declared, Michael Page also clapped and congratulated Machado Garry.

His body language quite clearly indicated that he, too, felt that he lost the match.

Ian Machado Garry defeats Michael Page via Unanimous Decision at UFC 303



Ian went with a grapple heavy gameplan and snuck away with this one



He calls out Shavkat after the fight



(@ufc) pic.twitter.com/umrgNMnYgE — The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) June 30, 2024

Ian Machado Garry justifies his win

Recently on The MMA Hour, Ian Machado Garry explained how he won the fight and gave a response to the draw claims.

“You need to go back and watch the fight,” Garry said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “First round was mine. Here’s the thing: There is more of a case to say I won all three rounds than than there is to say it was a draw.

That’s the way I look at it. First round, dominated. No one in the world is arguing that. Third round, it’s pretty obvious I won. I ended up on bottom somehow, it was a weird exchange from punches, ended up on bottom, I used elbows from the bottom, in tight, dirty".

Ian Machado Garry on Michael Page’s reaction

“29-28 unanimous decision, I think it was pretty obvious I won the first and the third. ... So, for me, I was confident I was getting my hand raised at the end of the fight.

I knew I won the fight. Me and MVP both knew I won the fight. He was clapping before my hand had been raised because he knew. The two of us together, we both know who won the dance, who led the dance, and I was in control, I was in charge, and it was pretty obvious to both of us that I won. 29-28 was the right score in my mind”.