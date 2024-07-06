Dricus Du Plessis wants to see Sean Strickland vs Robert Whittaker: “Needs to happen”

The UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis believes Robert Whittaker vs Sean Strickland is an ideal matchup and would be interested to see it happen. However, Sean Strickland isn’t very inclined to fight Robert Whittaker; he wants a direct title shot after claiming a win against Paulo Costa.

Sean Strickland is willing to wait. He is not in a hurry. His wish may be accepted if Israel Adesanya beats Dricus Du Plessis on 17th August because Sean Strickland recklessly dethroned Adesanya. So, it would be fair to assume that Adesanya will seek a rematch with Strickland.

UFC champ Dricus Du Plessis backs a title eliminator between his former opponents.



Dricus Du Plessis on Sean Strickland vs Robert Whittaker

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Dricus Du Plessis shared his thoughts on a potential fight between Sean Strickland vs Robert Whittaker.

“In my opinion, how I see this playing out, you cannot not do the Whittaker vs. Strickland fight,” Du Plessis said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think that’s the fight that needs to happen.

Now, I know Strickland when we were at the presser said Whittaker is nothing but a blitz and it’s an easy fight and now he doesn’t want to take that fight.

Dricus Du Plessis explains why it’s an ideal match up

“Let me tell you one thing: Robert Whittaker is no easy fight for anybody.

Strickland also (is) an incredible fighter, and that is just a fight that makes so much sense. That’s a fight on its own – you can main event that fight on any card, and I honestly think that’s how it’s going to play out”.