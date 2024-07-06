Alexander Volkanovski Reveals Who He Wants To Fight Next: “I want that win back”

Alexander Volkanovski wants to fight at featherweight and lightweight. He looks forward to fighting after September.

by Aryan Lakhani

The former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will soon be done with his recovery time. He has already started training. He has a lot of options in his mind for his next showdown. At featherweight, the rematch with Ilia Topuria is all that grabs his interest, and at lightweight, he would prefer locking horns with either Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira.

Volkanovski’s fans are eagerly waiting to see how well he performs in his comeback fight and if he’s successful in reclaiming his hard-earned belt.

Alexander Volkanovski on fighting Ilia Topuria

In a recent conversation with Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on his next fights.

“Things that excite me, in featherweight it’s just the belt,” Volkanovski said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Obviously the rematch [with Ilia Topuria] and the belt, right? That’s big and then to be honest, exciting big fights.

I like that, too. With featherweight, I’m still that competitor where like this is my division, I’m getting it back. I want that win back. Things like that. It’s going to be there".

Alexander Volkanovski’s lightweight selection

“So I want an exciting fight like a Charles Oliveira.

I did call out [Dustin] Poirier. He’s a great dude, we get along, I think he’s a good man and obviously he’s a big fun fight. There’s history there with mutual opponents we fought. He used to fight at featherweight, things like that and obviously a big name, a fun fight that would be. So that’s exciting”.

Alexander Volkanovski
