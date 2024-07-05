Beneil Dariush Predicts Islam Makhachev Will Edge Out Arman Tsarukyan in Rematch

Islam Makhachev will most probably fight Arman Tsarukyan next for their much-awaited rematch. Their potential clash promises to be a competitive grappling contest outweighing total striking moments. After seeing Islam Makhachev evolve, people find it quite difficult to lean on his opponent's favor.

Perhaps Beneil Dariush feels the same; he can foresee Islam Makhachev outplaying Arman Tsaurkyan in the rematch. Islam Makhachev is expected to return anywhere between September and October. This could be Islam Makhachev's last lightweight fight as he's eyeing a jump to the welterweight division.

Beneil Dariush sees Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan as a "60/40 or 55/45" fight in favor of Makhachev. pic.twitter.com/FM95kNPoOD — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 28, 2024

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan



I want to see a rematch now more than ever, the scrambles these two create are a joy to watch! pic.twitter.com/HoThHCPQei — Mixed Martial Aus (@MixedMartialAus) June 7, 2024

Beneil Dariush on Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan rematch

In a recent interview, Beneil Dariush shared his thoughts on the outcome of Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan.

“I thought he looked really good (against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300),” Dariush said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I thought he looked really good against Charles. Charles is a very difficult fight for most people, and he was able to pull it off.

I think he has a really good shot against Islam. I would favor Islam, like a 60-45 or a 55-45, It’s going to be a close fight. I think Makhachev is better at energy conservation”.