Ben Askren Blames Jiri Prochazka's Witchcraft Talk for KO Loss to Alex Pereira

Ben Askren shares his thoughts on the outcome of Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira 2.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Ben Askren Blames Jiri Prochazka's Witchcraft Talk for KO Loss to Alex Pereira
© Ian Maule/Getty Images

Unconventional terms like witchcraft and black magic were used a lot in the UFC 303 main event. Jiri Prochazka repeatedly accused Alex Pereira of using witchcraft and other spiritual rituals to gain an edge over him. Ben Askren feels Prochazka's growing concern about things outside of his control or, for this matter, the whole witchcraft speculation led to a knockout loss.

Ben Askren on Jiri Prochazka

In a recent conversation with Daniel Cormier, Ben Askren explained why he felt Jiri Prochazka lost the match.

"I hate it," Askren said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "If you start talking like that, that is a clear sign you're going to get your * kicked. If you're starting to worry about witchcraft, no, you're done. You're not going to win.

I said, 'Listen, if he's worrying about witchcraft, this is going to be over quick. He's going to get knocked out,' and that's what happened. … When you get that far, it's a little too far. I said it – I hate this.

I hate the fact he was thinking about this kind of stuff. If you think about that type of stuff, it's probably over for you".

Ben Askren Alex Pereira
SHARE