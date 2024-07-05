Ben Askren Blames Jiri Prochazka's Witchcraft Talk for KO Loss to Alex Pereira

Unconventional terms like witchcraft and black magic were used a lot in the UFC 303 main event. Jiri Prochazka repeatedly accused Alex Pereira of using witchcraft and other spiritual rituals to gain an edge over him. Ben Askren feels Prochazka's growing concern about things outside of his control or, for this matter, the whole witchcraft speculation led to a knockout loss.

Jiri Prochazka doubles down on his claim Alex Pereira uses spiritual forces to win fights, and will ask him not to do it in their #UFC303 rematch.



"Everyone can feel what's around him and what's going on, and I think Alex can't fight without that." pic.twitter.com/6Z5aJb8uzF — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 26, 2024

Ben Askren on Jiri Prochazka

In a recent conversation with Daniel Cormier, Ben Askren explained why he felt Jiri Prochazka lost the match.

"I hate it," Askren said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "If you start talking like that, that is a clear sign you're going to get your * kicked. If you're starting to worry about witchcraft, no, you're done. You're not going to win.

I said, 'Listen, if he's worrying about witchcraft, this is going to be over quick. He's going to get knocked out,' and that's what happened. … When you get that far, it's a little too far. I said it – I hate this.

I hate the fact he was thinking about this kind of stuff. If you think about that type of stuff, it's probably over for you".