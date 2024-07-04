Tom Aspinall Open to Fighting Alex Pereira: “I absolutely want to”

Alex Pereira’s intentions are very clear: he wants to leave a mark in the heavyweight division. There have been talks about Alex Pereira fighting Jon Jones and Alex Pereira, and interestingly, both the heavyweight contenders are ready to entertain that fight.

Tom Aspinall isn’t one to criticize or speak ill about someone unless he has been targeted; he has nothing but respect for Alex Pereira and is impressed with the progress he has made over the years.

Tom Aspinall says he’d be interested in a fight with Alex Pereira



“I’m not shying away from anybody... I absolutely want to fight him but I’m sure there will be a time and a place for it…



If that’s what the UFC want to do one day then we’ll absolutely do it”.



@talkSPORT… pic.twitter.com/HwCMgaERxE — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 3, 2024

Tom Aspinall impressed with Alex Pereira

In a recent interview with talkSport, Tom Aspinall shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira.

“As we’ve seen with me, I’m not shying away from anybody,” Aspinall said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “So if the UFC want to do that, I’m more than happy to do it. But as an elite-level fighter myself, you can’t help but be impressed with what Alex Pereira has done over the past couple of years.

This time a few years ago, no one knew who he was and now he’s one of the biggest stars in MMA – one of the best fighters in UFC history".

Tom Aspinall on fighting Alex Pereira

“I really, really respect what he’s done.

Does that mean that I don’t want to fight him? No. I absolutely want to fight him, but I’m sure there will be a time and a place for it. I’m not jumping ahead of things right now. I’m fighting Curtis Blaydes now, and if that’s what the UFC want to do one day, then we’ll absolutely do it”.