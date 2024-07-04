Jamahal Hil reacts to Alex Pereira’s knockout win: “He looked evolved”

Jamahal Hill has less of bitter words and more praises to offer Alex Pereira after seeing his iconic knockout win against Jiri Prochazka. Jamahal Hill felt that Alex Pereira has evolved as a fighter and was pleased to the adjustments made in the fight.

The urge to secure vengeance is still throbbing for Jamahal Hill, he believes 1-2 solid wins will allow him to claim a rematch with Alex Pereira.

In response, Alex Pereira said “ok”.

Alex Pereira kept his response to Jamahal Hill short #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/wyPDNLI9Dh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 30, 2024

Alex Pereira responds to Jamahal Hill's post-#UFC303 tweet in one word pic.twitter.com/cZzjpuFZ9i — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 30, 2024

Jamahal Hill on Alex Pereira’s knockout win

In a recent YouTube video, Jamahal Hill shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s recent win.

“Great main event, absolute dominant performance by Alex from start to finish,” Hill said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I believe this is honestly probably the first fight that I’ve seen where Alex came out and won the fight from start until he got the finish.

He didn’t have to come back and – it was still some adversity, Jiri still presented his challenges in it, but he adapted and he made good adjustments. The first hook that he landed on Jiri, he hit him and you could see the eyes roll, you could see him get dazed a little bit.

From there, he landed another one that kind of wobbled him, that kind of shook the legs a little bit and then he landed the one at the end of the round that put him on his back. It’s beautiful adjustments bro, beautiful adjustments.

He looked evolved, he looked like he’s taking more steps and getting better as a fighter”.