Nate Diaz Enthusiastic About Nick Diaz's Comeback Fight

Nate Diaz is looking forward to seeing his brother Nick Diaz returning on 4th august against Vicente Luque. Nick Diaz last fought against Robbie Lawler in 2021, the fight ended in quite an unusual fashion as Nick Diaz quit because of exhaustion.

3 years fast-forward it will be interesting to see how well Nick Diaz’s performs. The scheduled fight will take place at welterweight. The Robbie Lawler fight was at middleweight. On the flip side, Nate Diaz will be locking horns with Jorge Masvidal inside the boxing ring for a rematch this Saturday night.

Nate Diaz talks about Nick Diaz returning to the UFC in August.



"It's where he belongs. Nick's the GOAT" #DiazMasvidal pic.twitter.com/01Ths4Bckq — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 3, 2024

Nick Diaz said he’s going to war!!



Let’s remind Luque who Nick Diaz is again https://t.co/a5ELWPfWf4 pic.twitter.com/kFtwzrLSwD — IFlowmann (@iflowmannMMA) May 31, 2024

Nate Diaz on Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Nate Diaz shared his thoughts on Nick Diaz’s return and explained how he's thrilled.

“Luque’s a fighter, he’ll come to fight,” Diaz said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “And you guys know Nick, so that’s what that is. You’re going to have a couple of animals in there.

I don’t think there’s anybody better than Nick, so we’ll see what happens”.