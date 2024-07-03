Dana White Felt Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page Was a ‘Draw’

Dana White closely watched the welterweight clash between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page and was unconvinced with the final outcome going in Ian Machado Garry’s favor as he felt it was a draw. Many people felt the same way.

Some Fans and MMA experts were disappointed by their performance because they failed to live up to their words. During the build-up of the fight, Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page made solid knockout predictions, but none of them came true.

"I had that fight a DRAW."



UFC CEO Dana White thinks there was no winner in Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael "Venom" Page at #UFC303. pic.twitter.com/q817tAU51V — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 30, 2024

Dana White on the outcome of Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

During the recent press conference, Dana White explained why he felt Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page was a draw.

“Sean [Shelby] and Mick [Maynard] felt that fight would play out exactly the way it did; we talked about it leading up to this fight,” White said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I had that fight a draw".

Dana White justifies his statement

“If [the judges] came out and said that fight was a draw, that’s exactly what I thought that fight was too.

Obviously, Ian won the first round, MVP won the second round, and it was 50/50 in the third round. What was crazy was ‘MVP’ had that top position and he gave it up, He could have just rode that thing out and won the round.

He stood up and gave up that top position”.