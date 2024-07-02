Ian Machado Garry Details His Training Experience with Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Machado Garry was quite vocal about locking horns with Shavkat Rakhmonov in the near future. Rakhmonov recently took the time to respond to Machado Garry’s call out, where he mentioned about a training session. Machado Garry confirms that they trained together.

In preparation for their fights, they were sparring as training partners, and Rakhmonov caught Machado Garry with a solid rib punch. Perhaps that’s what the following tweet is about.

Looks like Ian forgot what happened during those training sessions. I don’t mind reminding him in the future. https://t.co/B4a7GesXp4 — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) June 30, 2024

Ian Machado Garry on fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov

Recently on The MMA Hour, Ian Machado Garry reflected on his training sessions with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“I’ve trained with Shavkat,” Garry said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’ve got nothing but respect for Shavkat and everything that he’s done. For someone to be 18-0 and have 18 finishes, it’s pretty remarkable.

What I don’t want is for him to fight anyone else and lose that 0. I want to be the guy that, if someone’s going to take it, let it be me. That’s the challenge that I see".

Ian Machado Garry on sparring with Shavkat Rakhmonov

“We sat there and we were playing around, moving, being good training partners, and I threw a right body kick at him and caught it, and he stepped back and looked at me and went BOOM [punching motion] to the * rib.

I was like, ‘You dirty littly *! [Smiling.] You* , you just took the wind out of my rib.’ I was like, ‘Alright, come on,’ but Henri said, ‘Stop it. Don’t be * around, you two.’ It was playful, it was fun, but that’s it”.