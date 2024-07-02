Magomed Ankalaev Calls Out Alex Pereira: “Be ready Alex”

The top UFC light heavyweight contender, Magomed Ankalaev, can foresee claiming a knockout win against the champion Alex Pereira. Since Jiri Prochazka was brutally knocked out in the rematch, the chances are very high for Magmoed Ankalaev to be the next title challenger.

Dana White is okay with it, Alex Pereira is okay with it, and Magomed Ankalaev is hungry for it. So there’s no reason not to make the fight happen. Alex Pereira isn’t one to shy away from opportunities; he is always ready to fight, and he will most likely make a 3rd appearance before the year ends.

Magomed Ankalaev has been quite vocal lately, expressing his urge to fight Alex Pereira.

All these guys in the Top 5 have been knocked out, I’m the best Light Heavyweight on the planet none of these guys are on my level and now I get to fight the Champion and I believe he is not that scared of me like other ones — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) June 30, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev's recent tweets

Guys believe me everyone, I will knock out @AlexPereiraUFC I do not need to take him down, this guy his chin is gone but I know he is very dangerous — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) June 30, 2024

2 years ago Alex Perreira was not ready to fight with me but I believe today he is the hardest fight in the division for me and I’m the hardest fight in the division for him — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) June 30, 2024

Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia, New York Vegas doesn’t matter anywhere anytime by KO be ready Alex — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) June 30, 2024

