Magomed Ankalaev Calls Out Alex Pereira: “Be ready Alex”

Magomed Ankalaev wants Alex Pereira next.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Magomed Ankalaev Calls Out Alex Pereira: “Be ready Alex”
© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The top UFC light heavyweight contender, Magomed Ankalaev, can foresee claiming a knockout win against the champion Alex Pereira. Since Jiri Prochazka was brutally knocked out in the rematch, the chances are very high for Magmoed Ankalaev to be the next title challenger.

Dana White is okay with it, Alex Pereira is okay with it, and Magomed Ankalaev is hungry for it. So there’s no reason not to make the fight happen. Alex Pereira isn’t one to shy away from opportunities; he is always ready to fight, and he will most likely make a 3rd appearance before the year ends.

Magomed Ankalaev has been quite vocal lately, expressing his urge to fight Alex Pereira.

Magomed Ankalaev's recent tweets

"Guys believe me everyone, I will knock out @AlexPereiraUFC I do not need to take him down, this guy his chin is gone but I know he is very dangerous." "2 years ago Alex Perreira was not ready to fight with me but I believe today he is the hardest fight in the division for me and I’m the hardest fight in the division for him".

"Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia, New York Vegas doesn’t matter anywhere anytime by KO be ready Alex"

Alex Pereira
SHARE