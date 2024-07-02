Michael Chandler Has Received an Offer to Fight Islam Makhachev

Michael Chandler reveals the possibility of fighting Islam Makhachev.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Handout / Getty Images

Michael Chandler’s unwavering patience and extended wait won’t go in vain. If Conor McGregor does not show up in September, there are chances for Michael Chandler to skip the whole idea of fighting McGregor, at least temporarily, to secure an even better opportunity: A lightweight title fight.

Michael Chandler’s recent tweet suggests that he may fight Islam Makhachev in October If McGregor’s comeback date extends further.

This could be counted as Chandler’s second title fight; he did well in his previous encounter against Charles Oliveira.

The only question worth asking is, can Michael Chandler keep up with Islam Makhachev’s grappling? Dana White is unsure if Conor McGregor will comeback anytime soon. According to him, the timeframe between August to October does not seem to be likely for McGregor's return.

