Michael Chandler Has Received an Offer to Fight Islam Makhachev

Michael Chandler’s unwavering patience and extended wait won’t go in vain. If Conor McGregor does not show up in September, there are chances for Michael Chandler to skip the whole idea of fighting McGregor, at least temporarily, to secure an even better opportunity: A lightweight title fight.

Michael Chandler’s recent tweet suggests that he may fight Islam Makhachev in October If McGregor’s comeback date extends further.

I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October - but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!! @RiyadhSeason #ufc306 pic.twitter.com/STUUFns2Hp — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 2, 2024

This could be counted as Chandler’s second title fight; he did well in his previous encounter against Charles Oliveira.

The only question worth asking is, can Michael Chandler keep up with Islam Makhachev’s grappling? Dana White is unsure if Conor McGregor will comeback anytime soon. According to him, the timeframe between August to October does not seem to be likely for McGregor's return.

Wouldn't want to be him.

-

Walk On.

-

See you at the top! pic.twitter.com/gccI3YTHWF — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 1, 2024

Islam Makhachev responds

I’ve been your ass for 8 years…good, old-fashioned, passionate @MizzouWrestling beats Dagestani sambo every day of the week @MAKHACHEVMMA https://t.co/BXsldmIIzn — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 2, 2024

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier go back and forth