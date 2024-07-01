Ian Machado Garry Aspires to Be Remembered as the Greatest of All Time

Ian Machado Garry is on a terrific rise; he currently has unbeaten status and wants to translate that into GOAT status by the time his career ends. Machado Garry claimed a win against Michael Page and now looks forward to locking horns with a higher-ranked opponent.

He wants Shavkat Rakhmonov next, and interestingly, Rakhmonov is okay with fighting him next. Realistically, Machado Garry is 2-3 solid wins away from securing a title fight.

“Bum” Ian Machado Garry’s UFC 303 performance didn’t impress Colby Covington.



Ian Machado Garry on securing the GOAT status

During the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, Ian Machado Garry shared his thoughts on being remembered as the GOAT.

“I am on my road to destiny to be one of the greatest of all time,” Garry said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’m going to do that by any means necessary, and I don’t care how it gets done.

In 10 years’ time, my name is going to be in that GOAT conversation. Who’s the greatest of all time? You’re going to say Jon Jones, (Georges St-Pierre), Anderson Silva Ian Machado Garry. I’m going to have my name in that conversation because it’s opinion based.

If you’re Brazilian, you’ll say Anderson Silva. If you’re American, you might say Jon Jones. We could all sit here and have all of our opinions. As long as my name is in that conversation, I’ve had a successful career”.