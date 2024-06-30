Michael Chandler Confident Conor McGregor Will Fight Him Upon Return

Michael Chandler’s wait extends; he’s bothered by agony and anguish, yet Chandler focuses to look at the positives and is sure of McGregor fighting him whenever he returns. Conor McGregor is hopeful about his return.

However, his claims of returning somewhere between August – October have been declined by Dana White, who admits that it will take longer than that. Michael Chandler was present at the UFC 303 event. Hopefully, he will get his desired opportunity soon.

Michael Chandler is "not really that worried" about Conor McGregor using the phrase "Chandler or not" in his Instagram post announcing the injury.



“I’m not letting him off the hook... There’s no way he comes back to the UFC and doesn’t fight me”. pic.twitter.com/DrIPKBzz0J — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 30, 2024

Michael Chandler on fighting Conor McGregor

During the recent press conference, Michael Chandler shared his thoughts on the much-awaited Conor McGregor fight.

“I think there’s no way he comes back to the UFC and doesn’t fight me,” Chandler said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “So if I do pivot, if there are other names being thrown out, if there are huge fights that I can go ahead and pivot and take, whenever he is ready to come back, his road back to the UFC goes straight through Nashville, Tennessee, and Michael Chandler — and that’s it”.

Michael Chandler predicts the outcome of his potential clash with McGregor

“Now, especially with the storyline, with the intrigue, waiting in the wings, the buildup, the marination of this entire thing, yeah, I think it’s going to be very satisfying when I make true on my word to show up whenever the next date is and knock him out.

It was going to be the second round and now he lit a fire under me, it’s probably going to be the first round”.