Ian Machado Garry Outplayed Michael Page, wants Shavkat Rakhmonov next

It would be fair to say that Ian Machado Garry walked his talk; his clash against Michal Page was competitive. After 3 rounds of action, Ian Machado Garry was declared the winner by unanimous decision. Machado Garry dominated quite well and had moments where he could have finished Michael Page; his aim remains to the same.

Machado Garry wants to elevate his career by locking horns with higher-ranked opponents. He wants Shavat Rakhomonov next.

Ian Machado Garry "would love to get [his] hands on" Shavkat Rakhmonov #UFC303



"I've trained with him. I have nothing but respect for the guy, but I want to be the first guy to take his 0 and I know I can do it." pic.twitter.com/QLrEfU5tCk — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 30, 2024

Ian Machado Garry on his next fight

During the post-fight press conference, Ian Machado Garry shared his thoughts on fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“Look, I’m going to have a chat with Hunter [Campbell] and Dana [White] later on and figure out what’s next. There’s some big names, there’s some cool matchups,” Garry said as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“This Shavkat [Rakhmonov], 18-0, undefeated — I’d love to get my hands on him. I’ve trained with him. I have nothing but respect for the guy, but I want to be the first guy to take his ‘0,’ and I know I can do it.

I’ve just beat the fastest guy in the division other than me. When it comes to the striking and skill set, I can do it. When it comes to the grappling, we’ve seen the growth that I have. I’m excited to go out there and prove it against someone like him”.

