Ian Machado Garry Outplayed Michael Page, wants Shavkat Rakhmonov next

It would be fair to say that Ian Machado Garry walked his talk; his clash against Michal Page was competitive. After 3 rounds of action, Ian Machado Garry was declared the winner by unanimous decision. Machado Garry dominated quite well and had moments where he could have finished Michael Page; his aim remains to the same.
Machado Garry wants to elevate his career by locking horns with higher-ranked opponents. He wants Shavat Rakhomonov next.
Ian Machado Garry "would love to get [his] hands on" Shavkat Rakhmonov
"I've trained with him.
I have nothing but respect for the guy, but I want to be the first guy to take his 0 and I know I can do it.
Ian Machado Garry on his next fight
During the post-fight press conference, Ian Machado Garry shared his thoughts on fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov.
“Look, I’m going to have a chat with Hunter [Campbell] and Dana [White] later on and figure out what’s next. There’s some big names, there’s some cool matchups,” Garry said as quoted by mmafighting.com.
“This Shavkat [Rakhmonov], 18-0, undefeated — I’d love to get my hands on him. I’ve trained with him. I have nothing but respect for the guy, but I want to be the first guy to take his ‘0,’ and I know I can do it.
I’ve just beat the fastest guy in the division other than me. When it comes to the striking and skill set, I can do it. When it comes to the grappling, we’ve seen the growth that I have. I’m excited to go out there and prove it against someone like him”.
Shavkat Rakhmonov responds
Looks like Ian forgot what happened during those training sessions. I don't mind reminding him in the future.