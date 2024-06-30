Dana White Not Strongly Interested To See Alex Pereira Moving To Heavyweight

While fans may enjoy the idea of seeing Alex Pereira making a jump to heavyweight, Dana White isn’t fully thrilled. Most fans are looking forward to seeing Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira. Dana White explains why he doesn’t want to see Alex Pereira moving up by highlighting how Pereira has just begun competing at light heavyweight and is yet to be tested by the rising contenders.

Perhaps after Alex Pereira fights everyone in the division he’s currently ruling, Dana White would be interested in seeing him become a heavyweight.

Dana White on Alex Pereira fighting at heavyweight: "I know that's what people want to see" #UFC303



"I'm standing up there with the belt and I had Joe Rogan in my ear the whole time we were up there, 'Let him fight heavyweight. Come on. Just do it.' " pic.twitter.com/GSzpfv0c0e — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 30, 2024

Dana White on Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight

During the recent post-fight press conference, Dana White explained why he’s fully not interested in seeing Alex Pereira move up to heavyweight.

“It’s not that I’m not into it,” White said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “The guy was a middleweight and then moves up to light heavyweight. He’s had a couple of fights there and defended his title, but it’s not like this guy has been in the division for two years, and he ran through everybody that’s in the division, and it’s like, ‘Come on, what’s next? At least let him move to heavyweight.’

Dana White on Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight

“When you see me standing in the middle of these guys, these guys are * monsters.

They’re big guys. Imagine if they were both middleweights at one time. It’s insane. But they look good at light heavyweight. It’s a whole other level going up to heavyweight. Even as big as Jon Jones is, as good as Jon Jones is, you know, when Jon Jones was moving up to heavyweight, we were like, ‘This is going to be interesting.’ It wasn’t”.