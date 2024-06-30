Jiri Prochazka Breaks Silence on The Loss: “I need to evolve”

Jiri Prochazka seems to be thoroughly disappointed after facing a tough 2nd round knockout loss against Alex Pereira. Prochazka expressed great confidence ahead of the fight and was sure of getting vengeance, but to his disappointment, the outcome of the fight was similar to their first encounter.

Jiri Prochazka recently uploaded a video addressing the recent loss. He said he either needs to evolve as a fighter or quit fighting forever. Many light heavyweight contenders are waiting to make their way to the top; one of them will have to pass through Jiri Prochazka; it will be interesting to see how significantly Prochazka evolves.

Alex Pereira KNOCKED OUT Jiri Prochazka. with a Headkick he never saw coming. It is so perfectly timed, fast and VICIOUS you have to watch it at least 10 times to truly appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/b3Q4oGQ7vN — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 30, 2024

Jiri Prochazka reflects on the loss

Jiri Prochazka message after loss respect pic.twitter.com/Co04vrgNup — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) June 30, 2024

“Hello everyone – thank you for all your support, Thanks to you Alex for the fight. You were better. And only one thing goes on my mind, that I need to evolve to the next level, or don’t fight again. So simple, to be the strongest, this is the way. Thank you. See you in the gym”.

Alex Pereira's message for Jiri Prochazka