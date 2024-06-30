Roman Dolidze Beat Anthony Smith, wants Khamzat Chimaev next

Roman Dolidze pleased with the win, looks forward to fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Ian Maule/Getty Images

Roman Dolidze had a competitive fight with Anthony Smith, and after 5 rounds of action, the judges declared Dolidze the winner by unanimous decision. During the post-fight interview, Roman Dolidze expressed his urge to fight Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight.

It will be interesting to see if Roman Dolidze continues to compete at the light heavyweight division after secruing this recent win.

Roman Dolidze's post-fight interview

“Top 10 in two weight classes!” Dolidze said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“I don’t like to blame nothing. It’s fighting, you always need to be prepared. I will compete in both of them and will be champion. I’m ready for both weight classes. I had one desire because this guy is very good, Khamzat [Chimaev] … I want to see him at middleweight”.

Anthony Smith Khamzat Chimaev
