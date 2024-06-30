Roman Dolidze Beat Anthony Smith, wants Khamzat Chimaev next

Roman Dolidze had a competitive fight with Anthony Smith, and after 5 rounds of action, the judges declared Dolidze the winner by unanimous decision. During the post-fight interview, Roman Dolidze expressed his urge to fight Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight.

It will be interesting to see if Roman Dolidze continues to compete at the light heavyweight division after secruing this recent win.

Roman Dolidze moves up in weight and still scores the win over Anthony Smith! #UFC303 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/ZrbUxwEbsa — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) June 30, 2024

Roman Dolidze's post-fight interview

Roman Dolidze UFC 303 post fight interview! pic.twitter.com/LO0DBaa1oU — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) June 30, 2024

Roman Dolidze reacts to his win and calls out Khamzat Chimaev

“Top 10 in two weight classes!” Dolidze said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“I don’t like to blame nothing. It’s fighting, you always need to be prepared. I will compete in both of them and will be champion. I’m ready for both weight classes. I had one desire because this guy is very good, Khamzat [Chimaev] … I want to see him at middleweight”.

