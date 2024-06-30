Alex Pereira Leaves Jiri Prochazka Unconscious with Devastating 2nd Round KO

Alex Pereira pleased with the win, wants to move to the heavyweight division.

by Aryan Lakhani
No magic or opposition seems to adversely affect the UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. The title fight can be summarized in one word: explosive. Alex Pereira put pressure on Jiri Prochazka from the very first second of the fight, and the outcome almost gave a reflection of their previous encounter.

In the 2nd round, Alex Pereira landed a powerful kick that dropped Jiri Prochazka to the canvas and left him unconscious. Prochazka tried to get up but couldn’t, which was the end of the fight. Alex Pereira looks forward to leaving a mark in the heavyweight division; it will be very interesting to see who he ends up fighting next.

Alex Pereira on fighting at heavyweight

Alex Pereira is ready to fight anyone, he spoke about making his heavyweight debut in the post-fight interview.

“I think that’s in my future,” Pereira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I said that last time I was here. I said it a lot, but it didn’t seem to be too much interest in the organization. But I’m here, I’m available, and I do think that’s in my future.

I think the fans have a lot of say in this. If this is what they want, I think this is going to be inevitable”.

