Dricus Du Plessis Eyes GOAT Status with a win over Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis will lock horns against Adesanya on 17th August at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. Dricus Du Plessis believes a win against the former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could lead to him earning the label of being called ‘the best in the world’.

Moreover, Dricus Du Plessis hopes to enter conversations of being the one of the best middleweight contenders in the UFC. By considering his logic, Sean Strickland is also a middleweight GOAT because he claimed a ruthless win against Adesanya.

Dricus Du Plessis on fighting Israel Adesanya

In a recent interview with Fox West Texas, Dricus Du Plessis shared his thoughts on fighting Israel Adesanya.

“I’ve always looked at Israel Adesanya as the benchmark,” Du Plessis said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Now, ‘Izzy’ became a champion a long time ago, and I’ve looked at him and always knew this is where I need to be if I ever want to be the best in the world.

This is the benchmark. He is one of the greatest to ever do it, and this fight for me is going to put me in that position. This is where I take over as one of the greatest to ever do it. This is where my years of building and climbing that ladder is going to a point where I am now the guy that’s one of the greatest to ever do it”.

Dricus Du Plessis on the importance of fighting Israel Adesanya

“I’m fighting against arguably one of the greatest middleweights ever, and I have to go out there and prove that I am that guy. That’s what this fight is going to mean to me.

It’s going to mean I told you I belong here. This fight is going to mean that Dricus du Plessis is now in the conversation of being one of the greatest middleweights ever”.