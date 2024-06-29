Stephen Thompson Tries To Break Down Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

Stephen Thomspon is vouching for Michael Page to win against Ian Machado Garry. The welterweight clash is just a few hours away. Stephen Thompson justifies his statement by highlighting Michael Page’s speed and striking – he thinks it’s on another level when compared with Machado Garry.

The winner of this fight could potentially fight Stephen Thompson next.

Stephen Thomspon on Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

In a recent YouTube video, Stephen Thompson shares his thoughts on Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page.

“Both of these guys are at the highest level, especially when it comes to the striking game,” Thompson said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Now, is it smart for Ian Garry to go out there and just strike with MVP? I don’t think so.

Even though Ian Garry is a great striker, I don’t think he’s on the same level as Michael ‘Venom’ Page, especially when it comes to the distance management, the blitzing, the speed period. I think Michael ‘Venom’ Page is really, really fast, he’s very accurate, and very versatile.

But I think Ian Garry is a very intelligent fighter”.

Stephen Thomspon on who he thinks will win

“If I was him, I would be mixing it up, Not just striking, but obviously working my grappling, trying to lay and hang on this guy against the fence if I can, looking for my takedowns if it’s there, just to try and somehow fatigue this guy.

I’m definitely leaning towards my man Michael ‘Venom’ Page, It’s going to be exciting. I do think if MVP touches Ian Garry on that chin, I think he’s going to be able to put him out”.