Jailton Almeida wants Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris: “He would be a great fight”

Jailton Almeida is on the rise; his recent clash with Alexander Romanov ended in a fantastic 1st round submission win. As far as his next fight is concerned, Almeida has his eyes set on Ciryl Gane; he wants to face him at the upcoming UFC event in Paris, which is scheduled to take place on 28th September at the Accor Arena.

However, Ciryl Gane may not return anytime soon because he’s currently busy making a mark in the world of cinema.

Jailton Almeida on fighting Ciryl Gane

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Jailton Almeida shared his thoughts on securing a fight with Ciryl Gane.

“… I’m looking forward to my next fight,” Almeida said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’ve been targeting Ciryl Gane in France, because France’s cards are always very good and today Gane is one of the most ranked athletes in the category and with excellent morale within the UFC.

I believe he would be a great fight”.

Jailton Almeida explains why Ciryl Gane fight makes sense

“I believe that Almeida vs. Gane is much more interesting, not only because it is a new fight, but also because it is a duel of styles.

There is no way this fight will go to the end, if I manage to impose my game. I will put it down and finish, and if he manages to impose his game, he will be able to keep the fight standing, and put on the show he is used to doing”.