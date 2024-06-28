Robert Whittaker Not Interested to Serve Back Up Role For Adesanya vs Du Plessis

Robert Whittaker shares his thoughts on being a back up fighter for Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis title fight.

by Aryan Lakhani
Robert Whittaker does not look at himself as a “fill-in”; his self-image reflects being a main-event fighter, which rules out the possibility of Robert Whittaker securing a backup fighter role for Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305.

Robert Whittaker is perhaps 1-2 solid wins away from claiming a title shot opportunity; he’s ready to fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. It will be interesting to see who he ends up fighting next.

Robert Whittaker on being a back-up fighter

Recently, on The MMA Hour, Robert Whittaker explained why he’s not interested in being a backup fighter.

“I’m no one’s fill-in,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’m no one’s replacement. I’m a main event fighter. When I fight one of those guys and fight for the gold, or fight anyone, I’m a main event guy.

I’m going to put them in my sights and I’m going to prepare appropriately and I’ll go hunting”.

Robert Whittaker on his next fight

“Like I said before, I don’t look at potential fights, I just train until they give me a name, and then they enter my process and that’s my focus.

That’s who I’m gunning for, hunting season is open”.

Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya
