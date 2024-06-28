Robert Whittaker Not Interested to Serve Back Up Role For Adesanya vs Du Plessis

Robert Whittaker does not look at himself as a “fill-in”; his self-image reflects being a main-event fighter, which rules out the possibility of Robert Whittaker securing a backup fighter role for Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305.

Robert Whittaker is perhaps 1-2 solid wins away from claiming a title shot opportunity; he’s ready to fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. It will be interesting to see who he ends up fighting next.

Robert Whittaker doesn’t seem to like the idea of being the backup fighter for Du Plessis vs Adesanya at #UFC305 anymore



“Once the adrenaline settled down… I’m no one’s back up fighter dude. I’m not gonna sit on the sideline waiting for crumbs”.



Robert Whittaker on being a back-up fighter

Recently, on The MMA Hour, Robert Whittaker explained why he’s not interested in being a backup fighter.

“I’m no one’s fill-in,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’m no one’s replacement. I’m a main event fighter. When I fight one of those guys and fight for the gold, or fight anyone, I’m a main event guy.

I’m going to put them in my sights and I’m going to prepare appropriately and I’ll go hunting”.

Robert Whittaker on his next fight

“Like I said before, I don’t look at potential fights, I just train until they give me a name, and then they enter my process and that’s my focus.

That’s who I’m gunning for, hunting season is open”.