Ian Machado Garry Doubtful of a Potential Clash with Colby Covington

Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington’s heated animosity failed to translate itself into a professional UFC welterweight bout. Machado Garry claims that Colby Covington is afraid to fight him due to which he never signed the contract.

Colby Covington’s justification is different; he claims to have not accepted the fight because of Ian Machado Garry’s rankings and his worthiness of fighting someone from the top 5. Moreover, Covington also highlighted Machado Garry’s split decision win against Geoff Neal.

Covington said if he barely beat a ‘part-time’ fighter, how would he stand a chance against real competition?

Ian Machado Garry says he or Shavkat Rakhmonov will be the one to dethrone Leon Edwards. #UFC303 | : https://t.co/l2x5r9mcmQ pic.twitter.com/zaSMIxDYhU — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 25, 2024

Ian Machado Garry on Colby Covington avoiding a fight with him

Recently on The MMA Hour, Ian Machado Garry explained why he thinks Colby Covington will never fight him.

“I don’t know, sitting here right now, if I ever believe that he will accept a fight with me,” Garry said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I think Colby Covington looks at me and I think he sees the end of his career.

A young, talented prospect, super sharp, super fast, super smart, and different to anyone else he’s ever fought. That’s scary when you’re on the latter end of your career and you’re just trying to stay relevant and beat people who aren’t going to be world champions and aren’t going to be the best.

I think he’s going to look for other easier opponents and I don’t see a world where Colby ever fights me. But if he wants to, then by all means back it up, because you’ve talked too much shit to not get in that octagon with me”.