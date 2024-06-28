Jamahal Hill’s Message To Alex Pereira: “You lose? I’ll see you real soon”

Jamahal Hill prioritizes vengeance over the prestige of claiming the UFC light heavyweight belt; he wants Alex Pereira to know that he will see him soon if he faces a loss against Jiri Prochazka this Saturday night. Jamahal Hill is willing to give up a title shot opportunity if he’s promised a rematch with Alex Pereira next.

In their recent clash at UFC 300, Alex Pereira claimed a dominating knockout win, which clearly still haunts the former champion Jamahal Hill.

Jamahal Hill sends a message to Alex Pereira ahead of #UFC303



“Best of luck to you in this rematch… because if you lose - I don’t give a f*** if they offer me a title shot. It’s me and you.



You win, imma go starch the next guy and I’ll see you soon. You lose, I see you real… pic.twitter.com/ZKjgH3udeS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 27, 2024

This angle of Alex Pereira KO’ing Jamahal Hill pic.twitter.com/rMD3AcEdiH — ???? (@sinoUFC) June 15, 2024

Jamahal Hill on facing a loss against Alex Pereira

In a recent YouTube video, Jamahal Hill expressed a few words mentioning Alex Pereira.

“I’m not mad at him for being a gritty competitor,” Hill said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Granted, it sucks being on the shitty end of it, but he did what he had to do. He pushed his brand further.

He kept the belt where it’s at and all those things. It’s kudos to him”.

Jamahal Hill’s message to Alex Pereira

“Best of luck to you in your fight, in this rematch with Jiri, because if you lose, I don’t give a * if they offer me a title shot — it’s me and you.

You win, I’m going to go starch the next guy and I’ll see you soon. You lose? I’ll see you real soon”.