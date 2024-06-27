Robert Whittaker on fighting Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308: “Let’s see how it pans out”

Robert Whittaker is open to a Khamzat Chimaev fight in the near future, he repeatedly has been asked about facing Chimaev at UFC 308 on 26th October in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In response, Robert Whittaker showed some interest. Robert Whittaker isn’t interested in securing the golden opportunity of being a backup fighter for Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya.

He looks forward to taking a little break and is potentially aiming to fight before the year ends.

ROBERT WHITTAKER 1ST ROUND KO pic.twitter.com/RXRvmexYe8 — cjayrs (@cjaygojii) June 22, 2024

Robert Whittaker reacts to Khamzat Chimaev saying "see you soon"



"'See you soon' it's like, where? You can't get into any country. Where you gonna see me bro."



@FTS_MMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/gTbPCqqPos — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 26, 2024

Robert Whittaker facing on Khamzat Chimaev instead of Ikram Aliskerov

Recently on The MMA Hour, Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on fighting Khamzat Chimaev in the near future.

“I was pretty primed and ready,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I am 99 percent sure I would have starched Khamzat as well. Our paths may cross one day in the division, as guys at the top of the game, but he dodged a bullet that night, that’s for sure”.

Robert Whittaker on fighting Khamzat Chimaev in the future

“First off I was like, when are you going to see me, bro? You can’t go into a lot of countries. [Laughs]. We’re not going to cross paths, dude. And I’m not going to be in the area.

[Laughs]. “Like I said, I’m a middleweight. If he’s a middleweight — because I know he fights at welterweight sometimes as well — if we’re both at the top of the game, our paths may cross. I didn’t duck ya.

I didn’t not sign the contract to fight you. Potentially [on fighting Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308], Let’s see how it pans out”.