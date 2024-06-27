Diego Lopes on securing a title shot: “I don’t want to sit and wait”

Diego Lopes believes a comprehensive win against Brian Ortega could secure a direct title shot against the featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. He isn’t interested in staying idle and waiting for his opportunity; if Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria gets officially announced, Diego Lopes would prefer fighting other contenders in the division.

Diego Lopes likes his chances against Brian Ortega in a straight-up Jiu-Jitsu match:



"I don't know how much Brian has been competing in high-level jiu-jitsu only. I have been doing this since I was 5 years old." pic.twitter.com/c2ehkktTT9 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 26, 2024

Diego Lopes is sensational. One of the most offensive fighters in the UFC in all positions. Dangerous from guard, dangerous standing, dangerous from leg entanglements pic.twitter.com/I2kdUm60kG — Liam Picks Fights (@LiamPicksFights) June 24, 2024

Diego Lopes on waiting for a title fight

During the recent media day, Diego Lopes shared his thoughts on waiting for a title shot.

“If Max (Holloway) vs. Ilia (Topuria) gets booked, I don’t want to sit and wait,” Lopes said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I would talk to the UFC and get them to book me against whoever wants to fight.

It’s a very interesting fight, we know that Ilia is young, and he goes forward and has a lot of knockout power. However, Max has shown to have the best chin in the UFC. He’s never been knocked out. He’s never been knocked down – well, I don’t know if the fight against (Justin) Gaethje counted as a knockdown".

Diego Lopezs on Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

“I think Max has a lot of experience with every type of fighter. He did have a little difficulty fighting someone shorter like Volkanovski, but we’ve also seen Ilia have issues with much taller fighters, like that fight where he was knocked down. I think this fight is very interesting, but I lean a little bit more on Max’s side”.