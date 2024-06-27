Jiri Prochazka Outlines Key Changes for Rematch with Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka isn’t interested in changing his fighting style or strategy; he looks forward to performing in the same but more refined and improved manner. In the first match with Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka was brutally knocked out in the 1st round.

This Saturday night, it will be interesting to see if Alex Pereira can repeat history or if Prochazka ends up becoming the new UFC middleweight champion of the world.

First look at Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka in the gold gloves



Alex Pereira will also be rocking the same custom shorts he wore at #UFC300 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/LYkidsrbNf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 27, 2024

Alex Pereira responds to Jiri Prochazka claiming he uses the help of spirits to win fights:



"Everybody has their own spirits. We're not only made of flesh and bone. I have found mine. If he did not find his, or if he doesn't believe, it's not my fault."



@LynchOnSports… pic.twitter.com/g5THxvtvXv — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka on fight strategy for the rematch

During the recent media day, Jiri Prochazka revealed if he will fight differently against Alex Pereira in the rematch.

“I saw that fight many times, but I will not change anything,” Prochazka said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I want to do the same right now, this Saturday. I want to do the same, but much better. I want to be more precise in the details, watch the calf kicks just a little bit, and win, just win.

Everybody wants the trilogy, but for me, it doesn’t matter, for me, right now, I’m not thinking about the trilogy, about who will be the next opponent or whatever. Right now, I’m here to win this fight. I’m here to show my best.

I’m here to master all the aspects in the fight, that’s all”.