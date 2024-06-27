Leon Edwards Reacts to Belal Muhammad’s Confidence: “Deluded”

The UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards isn’t pleased to see Belal Muhammad being so sure of winning the match. Edwards looks forward to giving him a reality check as he labels Belal Muhammad’s behaviour as delusional.

27th July at UFC 304, the entire world will find out if Belal Muhammad is delusional or not.

Leon Edwards on Belal Muhammad’s confidence

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Leon Edwards shared his thoughts on Belal Muhammad, expressing confidence in his ability to dethrone him.

“Deluded, he’s talking a lot of * , so make sure you can back it up,” Edwards said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Like I said, he’s been off over a year. The way he talks is like he was winning the first fight, so a bit deluded.

But like I said, he best be ready. It’s going to be a long, hard, tough fight for him in Manchester. Like I said, the fight, Round 1 went my way comfortably, I was just getting started, and then the eye poke happened.

Obviously hurt him in the first round. I feel like he’ll just be too slow for me. Too slow, too predictable, too flat footed. So, let’s see”.

