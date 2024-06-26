Sean Strickland not interested to fight Robert Whittaker next: “I will wait”

Sean Strickland shares his thoughts on fighting Robert Whittaker.

by Aryan Lakhani
Sean Strickland has his eyes set on securing a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis and he’s so fixated on that fight that nothing else sparks his interest. Fans and MMA experts are suggesting Sean Strickland to fight Robert Whittaker next.

However, Strickland recently took the time to justify why he won’t fight Robert Whittaker next. It seems as if Sean Strickland wants a direct title shot and isn’t interested in fighting anywhere lower than him in rankings.

Robert Whittaker has earned almost everyone’s respect after his recent knockout win, he may serve a role as a the backup fighter for the upcoming middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis.

Sean Strickland on fighting Robert Whittaker

“I keep getting asked to fight whittaker.

I beat Izzy, the world knows I beat dricus. Whittaker lost to both. I am the number 1 contender, I defended that spot easily against Costa. I will wait….”.

