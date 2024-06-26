Ian Machado Garry explains why he’s not interested in fighting Michael Page

Ian Machado Garry wants to progress further by challenging himself against opponents who are higher in rankings, not lower. Which is why he isn’t really thrilled about fighting Michael Page this Saturday night. Machado Garry is crystal clear about what he wants – and that is to be a world champion.

It would be fair to assume that he’s 2-3 wins away from securing a title shot opportunity.

Ian Machado Garry & MVP impersonate each other #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/l0SblBx4ux — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 25, 2024

Ian Machado Garry on why he isn’t thrilled to fight Michael Page

Recently on The MMA Hour, Ian Machado Garry shared his future goals and justified why he’s not thrilled to fight Michael Page.

“I’m looking at the guys above me,” Machado Garry said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.“There’s six or seven guys ahead of me. There’s Gilbert [Burns], there’s Shavkat [Rakhmonov], there’s Jack Della Maddalena, there’s Colby [Covington], there’s [Kamaru] Usman, Belal [Muhammad] and Leon [Edwards].

All I’ve done in my career is win. I deserve to fight one of those guys. I have to fight one of those guys because that is my projection. I’m on a projection to be one of the world champions. I’m on a projection to be one of the biggest stars the sport’s ever seen.

I have no interest in fighting below me. I’ve already fought [No.] 15 in the world, 10 in the world, 8 in the world, why on Earth would I want to fight No. 13? I still have no interest in fighting Michael. I have no interest in fighting him”.