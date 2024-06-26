Daniel Cormier thrilled to see Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis: “Love this one”

Daniel Cormier likes the heated animosity between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis and is even more interested in seeing how they settle it inside the octagon at UFC 305 on 17th August in Perth, Australia. Israel Adesanya’s motive is very simple, ‘he’s coming to take heads, not belts’.

On the flip side, Dricus Du Plessis is interested in silencing Adesanya and defending the prestigious UFC middleweight belt.

Israel Adesanya on Dricus Du Plessis: 'I'll gladly drag his carcass across South Africa' pic.twitter.com/YiCNsAjjxc — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) June 18, 2024

Daniel Cormier on Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis

In a recent interview with ESPN, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis.

“I love this one,” Cormier said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’m messy, so I love mess. I love when things aren’t clean. I love when they aren’t hugging each other before they go in the octagon.

These two dudes aren’t hugging each other. Dricus Du Plessis does things differently, and I have been called a hater of his style, but he has won and won and won. Now, I believe that he goes into the fight with Adesanya as the favorite to retain his championship.

This young man can wrestle. He can strike, he has great cardio, but in Israel Adesanya, you have one of the greatest middleweights of all time who wants nothing more than to become champion again. Izzy thrives in tough situations.

Izzy dominated Paulo Costa very quickly because he was mad at him. He doesn’t like Dricus du Plessis. I’m excited to see that angry Izzy”.