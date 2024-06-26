Nate Diaz Supports Conor McGregor’s decision of Pulling Out

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor aren’t exactly very friendly; upon hearing McGregor’s withdrawal from UFC 303 Nate Diaz, instead of trolling it, offered support and understanding. Nate Diaz admits that he would do the same thing if he faced a similar injury because he places a great emphasis on giving his 100% inside the octagon.

Unfortunately, fans may not get to see Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz trilogy this year. Nate will be taking over Jorge Masvidal on 6th July for a boxing clash, and McGregor may fight Michael Chandler before the year ends if all goes well.

Nate Diaz defends Conor McGregor’s injury pullout from #UFC303 – while doing burpees



Nate Diaz on Conor McGregor’s withdrawal

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Nate Diaz shared his thoughts Conor McGregor’s withdrawal.

“I think it was just a minor thing,” Diaz said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think they made a bigger deal out of it than it is. Good idea. If I get *up, I would like to push the fight back too, but people * freak out.

I think I wouldn’t want to fight until I’m 100 percent ready to rock too, because in the past I’ve done all kinds of * I shouldn’t have done. So, I think he learned from experience and all these inexperienced people out there talking *, just speaking for their inexperience.

They’re going to have to deal with the criticism until the fight gets done, but I think it’ll happen and it’ll all be good”.

Nate Diaz on fighting Conor McGregor

“Yeah, we’ll see what happens with time, you know? It depends on what happens with my fight, his fight, UFC. I ain’t a fortune teller, you know what I’m saying? We’ll see what happens”.