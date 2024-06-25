Brian Ortega reacts to Diego Lopes' grappling dominance: We both are deadly dangerous

Brian Ortega is aware of the challenge ahead; he realizes that his ground game against Diego Lopes this Saturday could play a pivotal role in the match. The featherweight clash between the two promises a mix of striking and grappling.

Diego Lopes looks forward to proving a point, he wants to see who's ji-jitsu is better. On the flip side, Brian Ortega is ready to entertain whatever Lopes throws at him.

I forgot how clean Brian Ortega is with it

Brian Ortega trains with his mouth taped shut.



"Putting tape on my mouth so I don't get too excited. The tape on my mouth keeps me ?... mellow".



UFC Embedded #UFC303 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/K1oqmblIhd — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 24, 2024

Brian Ortega on Diego Lopes' recent comments

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Brian Ortega shared his thoughts on grappling against Diego Lopes.

“At the end of the day, it’s a fight. It’s not a grappling match,” Ortega said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “If we did a tournament, then we can see who has better jiu-jitsu. Maybe who can use jiu-jitsu better in an MMA fight, that’s something different.

But I wouldn’t go as far as saying this determines who has better jiu-jitsu”. “We both are deadly dangerous, and we both could submit each other, so, that is something that I’m not accustomed to fighting.

… Now I’m like, ‘Hold up, this guy is going to freaking try and shoot a submission on me like, what?’ Never in my career have I really thought someone was going to try and choke me out, but I’ve always been the guy for jiu-jitsu, so it does give the chess piece an interesting mix to it”.