Jorge Masvidal on fighting Conor McGregor:“He is scared”

Jorge Masvidal believes a fight with Conor McGregor may never happen in the UFC. According to Masvidal, McGregor does not want to lock horns with him. Whenever an opportunity was presented to McGregor, he apparently declined it.

In the worst-case scenario, Jorge Masvidal is ready to settle things outside the cage.

Jorge Masvidal says that the UFC offered him Conor McGregor many times, but Conor denied it every time:



"That always been like, they offer me to him and he shuts it down, he never mentioned my names in interviews... I would fight him now."



Jorge Masvidal says Conor McGregor is “clearly on some sh*t” and claims he “had to wait till USADA left to come back”



“Half them [tweets] he’s out of his mind. Cocaine’s a hell of a drug, he be writing some sh*t that makes no damn sense”.



Jorge Masvidal on Conor McGregor

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Jorge Masvidal shed some light on why the fight with McGregor never happened.

“He’s never mentioned my name,” Masvidal said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He’s never addressed me, only to say like stupid things or something, but he’s never addressed a fight with me or something because he is scared".

Jorge Masvidal on McGregor avoiding a fight with him

“If we can’t get him to get into the cage with a guy he’s convinced he can beat, what the * will make him get in the cage with me? The UFC has tried to make this fight happen and Conor doesn’t want it, he doesn’t want the damn fight.

He never mentions my name, but we’re the biggest fight possible. You think Michael Chandler sells more than me vs. Conor? Nobody in their right mind thinks that. … I’m one of the biggest pay-per-view draws of the UFC in the last five six years.

Of course we’d break record, but this guy won’t do it. … In my future, I don’t see this fight happening unless I run into him at a parking lot”.