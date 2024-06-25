Jiri Prochazka Surprised To See Alex Pereira Giving Him a Rematch Opportunity

UFC light heavyweight title challenger Jiri Prochazka was quite shocked to hear that Alex Pereira accepted a fight with him on short notice. Prochazka couldn't identify what motivated Pereira to accept the fight; he looks forward to dethroning Alex Pereira on 29th June.

Jiri Prochazka firmly believes in himself and can foresee his hands getting raised in the rematch. During their previous encounter, Prochazka was brutally knocked out. It will be interesting to see if he has learned from his mistakes.

Jiri Prochazka's reaction to Alex Pereira accepting the fight

Recently, on The MMA Hour, Jiri Prochazka shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira's acceptance of the fight on short notice.

"I was a little bit surprised by that, I can say yes," Prochazka said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. "Because I don't know what was the reason he said yes, if it's money or something else, but communication with me from the UFC, they gave me some better—I don't want to be concrete, but we negotiated about better money.

So I don't know how it was with Alex."

Jiri Prochazka strongly confident of a victory

"Not just a chance, I will win the fight. I will win the fight and I believe in that and I will do that, that's all. I will not step into a fight where I don't believe in that, in myself.

I already accept that I will do everything and right now is the great chance to show that."