Sergei Pavlovich Reflects on Facing a Tough Loss: “Nothing went according to plan”

Sergei Pavlovich had his eyes set on progressing further in the competitive UFC heavyweight division, but a unanimous decision loss against Alexander Volkov will push brakes and force him to battle with some resistance. Pavlovich is now strangled to a two-match losing streak; he looks forward to breaking out of it and making a visible change in his future matches.
Alexander Volkov will now get an opportunity to face opponents from the top tier and could soon be fighting for the UFC interim heavyweight belt if he continues to maintain his winning streak.
Sergei Pavlovich shoved Alexander Volkov after their fight #UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/UbzcEcQl39 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 22, 2024
Alexander Volkov remporte son combat contre Sergei Pavlovich par décision unanime !
#MMA | #UFC | #UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/dxgc48XM7Q — UnitedFightNation (@UFN_FR_) June 22, 2024
Sergei Pavlovich’s recent post
“It wasn’t my day, nothing went according to plan.
It wasn't my day, nothing went according to plan. I was ready for anything, but I was too focused on getting a knockout and took too many unnecessary hits.
The result was a loss by points. This was very emotional and tough for me, especially knowing that I didn't meet your… pic.twitter.com/WtKYGl8tjk — Sergei Pavlovich (@SPavlovich13) June 24, 2024
I was ready for anything, but I was too focused on getting a knockout and took too many unnecessary hits. The result was a loss by points. This was very emotional and tough for me, especially knowing that I didn’t meet your expectations.
Thank you all for your support! I promise to come back stronger and wiser.”.
Sergei Pavlovich 2 minutes after taking Volkovs life away from him in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: pic.twitter.com/JrYFlKHcGJ — Jimbo Ortega (@00ZombieAlt) June 22, 2024