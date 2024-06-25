Sergei Pavlovich Reflects on Facing a Tough Loss: “Nothing went according to plan”

Sergei Pavlovich had his eyes set on progressing further in the competitive UFC heavyweight division, but a unanimous decision loss against Alexander Volkov will push brakes and force him to battle with some resistance. Pavlovich is now strangled to a two-match losing streak; he looks forward to breaking out of it and making a visible change in his future matches.

Alexander Volkov will now get an opportunity to face opponents from the top tier and could soon be fighting for the UFC interim heavyweight belt if he continues to maintain his winning streak.

Sergei Pavlovich shoved Alexander Volkov after their fight #UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/UbzcEcQl39 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 22, 2024

Sergei Pavlovich’s recent post

It wasn't my day, nothing went according to plan. I was ready for anything, but I was too focused on getting a knockout and took too many unnecessary hits. The result was a loss by points. This was very emotional and tough for me, especially knowing that I didn't meet your… pic.twitter.com/WtKYGl8tjk — Sergei Pavlovich (@SPavlovich13) June 24, 2024