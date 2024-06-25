Alex Pereira reveals why he accepted UFC 303 short notice fight: “I’m going to be 37”

The UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is not one to shy away from fights; he had a smile on his face when the opportunity was presented to replace the UFC 303 main event. Alex Pereira accepted a fight on short notice because he likes these types of opportunities that pop out of the blue.

Since he’s mostly training, pre-fight preparation or cutting for weight wasn’t much of a tedious task. If there was one thing Alex Pereira could change, he would focus on strengthening his takedown defense. On 29th June at UFC 303, one will rise, and one will fall.

It will be very interesting to see if Jiri Prochazka has what it takes to dethrone Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title this Saturday in his fourth UFC main event.



Oh. My. Goodness!



Alex Pereira on accepting a fight on short notice

Recently on The Mac Life, Alex Pereira shared his thoughts on accepting the fight against Jiri Prochazka on short notice.

“I like taking these opportunities,” Pereria said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’m going to be 37. I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be fighting. It’s a good opportunity for me to keep myself active, to keep myself training.

I’m always training, so these opportunities, you’ve just got to take them whenever they come”.

Alex Pereira on Jiri Prochazka and changes he would make in the rematch

“It’s hard to say if I would accept the fight against someone else, but in this case it is Jiri, It’s not necessarily the fact that I’ve fought him before and beat him before, but the fact that we knew we were supposed to be fighting soon.

I was just watching his last fight yesterday, and obviously you can’t compare because it’s a different fight, but I don’t think he was able to change that much since our last fight. If there’s one thing I could maybe change, it’s my takedown defense”.