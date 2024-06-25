Ian Machado Garry Can Foresee Shavkat Rakhmonov Securing the Next Title Shot

Ian Machado Garry believes he is close to securing the much-awaited title shot opportunity. However, he thinks Shavkat Rakhmonov is closer. The welterweight champion Leon Edwards will be defending his hard-earned belt against Belal Muhammad on 27th July at UFC 304.

Machado Garry is featured on the same card. He will be facing Michael Page. If Ian Machado Garry wins against Michael Page, he could most likely fight Shavkat Rakhmonov next, and the winner of that could fight for the title.

Kamaru Usman vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov light sparring. pic.twitter.com/tzg5muBgcS — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 9, 2024

Leon Edwards’ manager Tim Simpson confirms that the 3 opponents Leon Edwards was offered to headline #UFC300 were Shavkat Rakhmonov, Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev.



Islam and Khamzat both rejected the offer because of Ramadan.



He also confirms that there was never any talk… pic.twitter.com/n7LKkm53kW — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 11, 2024

Ian Machado Garry on Shavkat Rakhmonov getting a title fight

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Ian Machado Garry shared his thoughts on his and Shavkat Rakhmonov’s future possibility of securing a title fight.

“It’s going to take someone of my caliber, of Shavkat’s caliber to come up here and really bring him to the wire and prove that we are the new generation in this sport and take that belt from him," Machado Garry said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "So for me, I see Leon still being the champ come the end of July, and I genuinely do see Shavkat being the next guy that’s going to get the opportunity”.

Ian Machado Garry on his shot at the title

“I don’t think, I probably need to do one more, I want one more. I’m not rushing. I’ve told you this for a long time. I had six fights planned, I have that plan, it’s still in full flight, and when I’m ready, I’m going to take a crack at that belt, and I will get my belt, I will get my crown, and I will dominate this division for as long as I want”.