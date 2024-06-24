Johnny Walker breaks silence on the bitter loss: “I’ll come back stronger”

Johnny Walker was hoping to make his way to the top, but he has been to strangled back-to-back knockout losses. Johnny Walker was pressurized from the very first second of the fight; Volkan Oezdemir was successful in applying his plan, and in no time, he landed a few nasty shots that got the job done and left Johnny Walker unconscious on the floor.

The 1st round knockout win will shower Volkan Oezdemir with new opportunities. It will be interesting to see how far he climbs from here.

Johnny Walker gets starched. He seriously needs to leave SBG ffs #UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/LbTEwklUWM — Jim (@FukingCasuals) June 22, 2024

Johnny Walker reflects on the loss

Johnny Walker recently posted a video where he reflected on his loss and explained how he will bounce back stronger.

“I’m good. Just a little scratch on my lips,” Walker said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “… I just arrived at home with my little champ. It wasn’t a really good night for me. I don’t know what happened.

I’m going to have to figure out and watch the fights again and see what I did. I don’t think I feel my head in the right place for the fight. I was feeling amazing. (I had) a really good camp. I felt really strong. Everything was good.

The (weight) cut was a little bit hard, but as always. I just didn’t find myself there in the fight. But the most important thing is here, my little baby. I came back safe for him. I’m going to look after him and come back stronger. I’ll take time with my family, enjoy my wife, my baby. … I’ll come back stronger”.