Conor McGregor talks about his possible return date: “I’m in recovery mode”

Conor McGregor is optimistic about making a return, which rules out the rumors and speculations suggesting that McGregor will never make a return again. According to McGregor’s estimations, the August-September phase seems to be an ideal phase to make a comeback.

In the meantime, Michael Chandler is bound to wait for longer; it will be interesting to see what Chandler ends up doing if McGregor does not make a comeback by August-September.

Conor McGregor explains why he withdrawed from #UFC303 despite fighting through injuries several times throughout his career



"I've made the walk a couple times under similar circumstances, for what? Okay, if I was in a different part of my career... I've taken those chances.… pic.twitter.com/ulJ68st7fj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 23, 2024

Conor McGregor on his injury

In a recent interview with Severe MMA, Conor McGregor shed some light on his possible return.

“The injury is a nuisance. It’s painful,” McGregor said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’m not going to lie. It’s very, very painful – probably even more than the leg, and that’s the truth.

I’ll tell you why: The leg was at least wrapped up. I couldn’t access it. The foot is just there still. It’s like it’s exposed or something. It’s a bit painful, but it comes with the territory. I need to just dial it in, get my training camps correct”.

Conor McGregor on his return

“August-September … August-September, I’d love, you know the way it is. I’m in recovery mode”.