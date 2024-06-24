Dana White Approves Robert Whittaker as Backup for Adesanya vs Du Plessis

Dana White is as impressed as the fans are after seeing Robert Whittaker’s explosive 1st round knockout. As a result of being impressed, Dana White is ready to give Robert Whittaker an opportunity to serve a role as a backup for the upcoming middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 on August 17th.

Robert Whittaker walked his talk and was ready to fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. Whittaker wants Dricus Du Plessis, but he is also ready to fight Khamzat Chimaev if needed.

“We would love to have him”



Dana White loves the idea of Robert Whittaker being the backup for Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya#UFC #UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/b2oP9ntWiw — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) June 22, 2024

Dana White on Robert Whittaker

During the recent post-fight press conference, Dana White shared his thoughts on Robert Whittaker’s recent performance.

“I’m not kidding you, nobody in the top 15 wanted to fight (Aliskerov),” White said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “This guy would’ve been the co-main event last weekend. He had a full camp.

He came in. Khamzat (Chimaev) calls this guy one of the toughest fights he’s ever had and Whittaker made it look easy tonight. He looked like a stud. … We’d love to have him (as a UFC 305 backup)”.

