Robert Whittaker wants a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis: “I can do better”

Robert Whittaker still has it in him! He looks forward to climbing the ladder to the top again. His performance against Ikram Aliskerov made every justification needed. Aliskerov was looking forward to surprising Robert Whittaker, but the tables turned profusely, and he himself ended up getting surprised.

Robert Whittaker secured a terrific 1st round knockout win; he wished Ikram Aliskerov ‘night night’ within the first two minutes.

Robert Whittaker’s answer to this question was too good



Reporter: “If not for Khamzat fight being cancelled probably things would play [out] differently… are you happy how things played out”.



Whittaker: “If I had wheels I’d be a bike… what if I would’ve scrambled eggs… pic.twitter.com/cahKtnKEPH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 23, 2024

Robert Whittaker on how the rematch would play out

During the post-fight press conference, Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on fighting Dricus Du Plessis for a rematch.

“I’d like to think that (a rematch would go differently), look at the paperwork," Whittaker said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "Since that fight, I’ve only improved. I’ve only gotten better. I’m not saying that if I was on, I would’ve beaten him.

I’m not going to take that away from him. He turned up on the night and beat me fair and square and now he’s the world champion because of it. He’s a good fighter. He’s good at what he does. But I know I can do better.

Will I beat him? Maybe he gets his hand raised again, but I know I can do better and I know I didn’t put my best foot forward in that fight and I want to run it back because of that”.