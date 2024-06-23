Ikram Aliskerov Breaks Silence on His Recent Loss: “No Excuses”

Ikram Aliskerov refuses to focus on the negatives, he looks forward to his future bouts.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Ikram Aliskerov Breaks Silence on His Recent Loss: “No Excuses”
© X/@MMAJunkie

Ikram Aliskerov was ready to use his golden opportunity to get closer to a title fight, but Robert Whittaker shocked him and the entire world by securing a jaw-dropping TKO win in the very round of the fight. The loss was marked as Ikram Aliskerov’s 2ndcareer defeat.

Aliskerov didn’t have a lot of advantage coming into the fight as he accepted the fight on short notice; he’s wise enough not to blame the setback on the time frame. He chooses to keep his head high and keep his focus on future fights.

Ikram Aliskerov’s recent post

“Alhamdulilla, no excuses.

I don’t regret anything, it was a big experience against one of the best in the sport. I’m young, I’ll work on my mistakes, learn and get back into business soon. Thank to everyone for support messages”.

Islam Makhachev reacts to Ikram Aliskerov's loss

SHARE