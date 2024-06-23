Ikram Aliskerov Breaks Silence on His Recent Loss: “No Excuses”

Ikram Aliskerov was ready to use his golden opportunity to get closer to a title fight, but Robert Whittaker shocked him and the entire world by securing a jaw-dropping TKO win in the very round of the fight. The loss was marked as Ikram Aliskerov’s 2ndcareer defeat.
Aliskerov didn’t have a lot of advantage coming into the fight as he accepted the fight on short notice; he’s wise enough not to blame the setback on the time frame. He chooses to keep his head high and keep his focus on future fights.
OH MY GOODNESS! ROBERT WHITTAKER KNOCKS OUT IKRAM ALISKEROV IN THE FIRST ROUND! #UFCSaudiArabia #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/I6FoXv0rBQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 22, 2024
Ikram Aliskerov’s recent post
I don’t regret anything. It was a big experience against one of the best in the sport. I'm young, I'll work on my mistakes , learn and get back into business soon.Thank to everyone for support messages. — ikram_aliskerov (@ikram_aliskerov) June 23, 2024
Ikram Aliskerov has put on a masterclass of how to handle a loss.
Bright future ahead. pic.twitter.com/Wi7iNRYqhw — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 23, 2024
Islam Makhachev reacts to Ikram Aliskerov's loss
Islam Makhachev message to Ikram Aliskerov after the loss to Robert Whittaker:
“Your best days are ahead of you.
Defeats are not a reason to despair”.
“We know what you are capable of”.
pic.twitter.com/QXiIjSLat1 — عمر عثمان Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) June 22, 2024