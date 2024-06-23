Robert Whittaker Knocks Out Ikram Aliskerov in Under 2 Minutes

Robert Whittaker is on fire! His performance against Ikram Aliskerov can be summarized in two words: super explosive. Whittaker unleashed all the aggression he had in him and translated it into the form of nasty blows. Robert Whittaker secured a phenomenal 1st round TKO win against Ikram Aliskerov in less than 2 minutes!

One of the few moments in the sport of MMA where spectators got to witness a striker outplaying a grappler. Ikram Aliskerov has trained with Islam Makhachev in the past.

A few powerful strikes had Ikram Aliskerov wobbly, and in no time, the referee stepped in and stopped the fight. No one anticipated this middleweight clash to end this quickly.

Robert Whittaker is on a solid 2-match winning streak, and this massive victory has placed him into the title picture. It will be very interesting to see who he ends up fighting next. Robert Whittaker is also ready to book it again with Khamzat Chimaev.

Fans on various social media platforms are suggesting Robert Whittaker vs Sean Strickland. Ikram Aliskerov deserves all the respect for accepting a fight on a very short notice, his fans will be waiting for him to boune back stronger from this setback.

Robert Whittaker's octagon interview

Robert Whittaker is pleased with the win and wants everyone to know that he's the best in the world.