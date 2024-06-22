Carlos Ulberg Out of UFC 303, Anthony Smith set to face Roman Dolidze

Carlos Ulberg has been forced to withdraw because of an injury.

by Aryan Lakhani
© X/Home_of_Fight

The iconic UFC 303 seems to be afflicted with continuous misfortune; with so many fighters pulling out, one more fighter has been added to the list: Carlos Ulberg. Initially, it was Jamahal Hill who pulled out and that forced UFC to bring Anthony Smith into the equation.

Carlos Ulberg unexpectedly pulled out at the last minute; he was forced to withdraw because of an injury. At this point, it won’t be surprising to see more fighters pulling out.

Roman Dolidze will serve his role as a replacement; in almost one week’s time, he will be locking horns with Anthony Smith at the UFC 303 main card.

Here’s what the final UFC 303 main card looks like:

  • Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka (Main-event)
  • Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes (Co-main event)
  • Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson

UFC 303 light heavyweight bout fight replacement cycle

Anthony Smith
