Carlos Ulberg Out of UFC 303, Anthony Smith set to face Roman Dolidze

The iconic UFC 303 seems to be afflicted with continuous misfortune; with so many fighters pulling out, one more fighter has been added to the list: Carlos Ulberg. Initially, it was Jamahal Hill who pulled out and that forced UFC to bring Anthony Smith into the equation.

Carlos Ulberg unexpectedly pulled out at the last minute; he was forced to withdraw because of an injury. At this point, it won’t be surprising to see more fighters pulling out.

Carlos Ulberg is OUT.

Roman Dolidze steps in to fight Anthony Smith at UFC 303, via @Bendaman2001 pic.twitter.com/sA4IxvG2Re — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 21, 2024

Roman Dolidze will serve his role as a replacement; in almost one week’s time, he will be locking horns with Anthony Smith at the UFC 303 main card.

Here’s what the final UFC 303 main card looks like:

Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka (Main-event)

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes (Co-main event)

Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson

Anthony Smith says Alex Pereira wouldn't have taken the fight at #UFC303 on short notice if it was against himself or Magomed Ankalaev and he thinks a fight between him and Alex Pereira "lines up" if they both win. #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/k3EsQfqrhu — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) June 21, 2024

UFC 303 light heavyweight bout fight replacement cycle