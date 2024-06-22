Israel Adesanya Believes It’s Time for Chandler to Move On from McGregor bout

The MMA community has started discussing Michael Chandler’s inactivity, and former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya decided to chime in with his opinion. Adesanya believes Michael Chandler should move on temporarily and fight someone else, as the McGregor fight will always be there once McGregor recovers.

Recently, Conor McGregor took the time to address why Michael Chandler won’t fight anyone in the meantime.

Chandler is getting paid 10x of what his contract states for other fights. Meaning he would need to fight 10 fights to make what he would make in this one. I’m The One. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 21, 2024

For those saying he could have fought 2 or 3 times by now etc. He’d need 10 to break even with this cheque. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 21, 2024

Israel Adesanya’s suggestion for Michael Chandler

In a recent YouTube video, Israel Adesanya shared what he felt Michael Chandler should do next.

“I think that fight is going to happen, regardless,” Adesanya said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Chandler should just take a fight [for the time being], and that’s even better for him — win or lose — because he’ll still get more reps.

Take a fight, regardless. That Conor fight is always going to be there because they both faced each other [as coaches] on [The Ultimate Fighter]. Beef, all that other stuff sprinkled all over it. So yeah, that already is there.

So just take another fight I think. Yeah”.

Islam Makhachev on Michael Chandler waiting to fight Conor McGregor